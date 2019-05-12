Haleem Adil slams Sindh govt on negligence over HIV

SUKKUR: Acting-president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday strongly condemned the PPP-led Sindh government over the negligence in treatment of HIV positive victims after meeting with their families in village Allah Dino Selaro of Ratodero. He said he will take up the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing Health Cards on emergency basis to HIV patients.

The PTI Sindh leader visited the Taluka Headquarters Hospital, Ratodero, and talked to the HIV victims about their health and treatment, who complained to him about lack of facilities. He said it is PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s constituency and the HIV positive patients are still waiting to get proper treatment despite various promises by the provincial health authorities.

While talking to media persons, Haleem Adil said in a small village like Selaro Goth had unfortunately 19 HIV positive patients and two among them have already died. He strongly criticised the PPP-led Sindh government and said only a two-day blood screening camp was arranged in the village while there are a number of people who were not tested.

The PTI leader said it is a human tragedy and Sindh government is continuously showing its traditional negligence to counter epidemic of fatal virus, especially among the children. He said despite passing sufficient time, the authorities are still unable to determine the reasons of HIV outbreak.