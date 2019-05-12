Four of a family electrocuted in Lodhran

LODHRAN: Four members of a family were electrocuted when a high voltage electricity wire fell on them here on Sunday. Yasin of Haveli Nasir Khan, his wife Sughran, son Iqbal (6), daughter Alisha (9) and nephew Rizwan (7) were on their way on a bull-cart when suddenly a high tension electricity wire fell on them. As a result, Yasin, his wife, daughter and son were electrocuted while Rizwan sustained burns. The bull also died on the spot while the cart reduced to ashes in the incident.