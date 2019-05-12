Health employees body calls off strike

LAHORE: The YDA-led Grand Health Employees Alliance (GHA), Punjab, has called off the strike in OPDs for one week. The GHA held a meeting with the committee nominated by the government to deliberate on the proposed MTI Act.

The GHA rejected the proposed MTI Act. The meeting, however, agreed that the committee would furnish its deliberations in one week. The Grand Health Employees Alliance announced calling off the strike in OPDs for this time period. However, seminars and campaigns for the cause will be continued. Similarly, all the activities of the government regarding approval of the Act will remain suspended for one week. The GHA warned that if the deliberations of the members of GHA were not considered positively, the GHA would continue the strike again.