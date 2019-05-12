US State Department official Alice Wells visits Kabul

US State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells arrived in Kabul on Saturday to participate in the opening of the US-Afghan Civilian Assistance Review.

The US Embassy in Kabul said in a statement that the Review will strengthen Afghan institutions and promote Afghan self-reliance, and is an element of the investment the US makes in the social and economic development of Afghanistan.

During her visit, Wells will meet with stakeholders of the September 28 Afghan Presidential Elections to learn about ongoing preparations and underscore US commitment to a transparent and efficient presidential elections process, the statement said. She will meet with men and women from civil society to hear their views on peace and reaffirm US support for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan, the statement added.

According to the statement, she will also celebrate Ramadan at an Iftar with Afghan civil society leaders. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wells will meet with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and a variety of other Afghan leaders and civil society figures, the statement concluded.