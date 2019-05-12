Fake marriages: 79, including Chinese nationals, arrested in Punjab

LAHORE: In a crackdown on a transnational Chinese gang in Pakistan suspected of involvement in fake marriages and human trafficking of girls, 79 people have been detained by officials in Islamabad and other districts of Punjab.An investigation team from Beijing has arrived in Islamabad to probe the matter.

The team has assured Islamabad of all possible cooperation. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has over the past fortnight arrested scores of Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from various parts of the country in connection with its investigation into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women who are later forced into prostitution and illegal organ trade.

In Lahore, FIA officials raided hideouts and arrested 21 Chinese nationals and their two Pakistani abettors believed to be involved in the matter. Meanwhile, a Pakistani girl returned home from China. In Faisalabad, 34 people were arrested including 33 Chinese men who were sent on judicial remand.

During investigations, they confessed that they used to take money for contracting marriages of Pakistani girls. In Islamabad, 20 people were taken into custody by the authorities while 14 of them were sent on judicial remand. Six other people are under the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In Mandi Bahauddin, the authorities conducted a joint inquiry and detained a woman hailing from Lahore, a Chinese man and their alleged facilitator. Five families had contracted marriages of their girls to Chinese men for bright future but their dreams faded away.

The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue. The government of China has offered all possible cooperation on the issue. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts.

FO spokesman Dr Faisal said a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with “our law enforcement officials”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject, he added.