Man arrested for staging son’s kidnapping

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad Police have arrested a man who allegedly staged the kidnapping of his son and recovered the boy from his house.

One Zahir, a resident of Islamia Park Usmanabad, had filed an application with the Mirpur Police Station that some unidentified persons had kidnapped his son Muzammil and were demanding Rs10 million ransom.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat constituted a special investigation team headed by SP Headquarters Qamar Hayat comprising DSP Mirpur and Counter-Terrorism Department officials for technical support to solve the case. The police registered the case and started the investigation. Ironically, the police recovered the boy from his own home and arrested his father.