Mon May 13, 2019
AFP
May 13, 2019

UAE reports rare ‘acts of sabotage’ against four boats off its coast

AFP
May 13, 2019

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said Sunday four merchant vessels had been targeted by “acts of sabotage” in Gulf waters off its coast.

“Four commercial, civilian trading vessels of various nationalities this morning suffered acts of sabotage” off the UAE’s eastern coast, its foreign ministry said in a statement. It did not name who was responsible, but warned that “carrying out acts of sabotage on commercial and civilian vessels and threatening the safety and lives of those on board is a serious development”. Nobody was harmed during the incident, the ministry said. It called on world powers to help keep maritime traffic safe.

