CITY PULSE: Water and Color

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ until May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Take a Piece of My Heart

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Anjum Alix Noon’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Take a Piece of My Heart’ until May 16. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Iqra

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Jamil Siddiqui’s solo calligraphy exhibition titled ‘Iqra’ until May 29. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Saami Brothers

As part of their Ramazan Qavvaali Series, T2F is hosting a night of qavvaali by Saami Brothers from 10pm on May 18 at the Faraar Gallery. The Saami Brothers were trained in classical music and the art of qavvaali under the rigorous tutelage of Munshi Raziuddin Khan and their father Ustad Naseeruddin Saami. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish

The Koel Gallery is hosting Masood A Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Boond Boond Barasti Yadoon Ki Baarish’ until May 16. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Lyrical Calligraphy

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Amir Kamal’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Lyrical Calligraphy’ until May 20. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Saba Khan, Wardha Shabbir, Mahreen Zuberi and Mohsin Shafi’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - I’ until June 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Mashriq Ki Beti

The Innovators are hosting an event titled ‘Mashriq Ki Beti’ to pay tribute to the women of our motherland at 2pm on June 23 at the Karachi School of Business & Leadership. Call 0315-8402007 or 021-38771999 for more information.