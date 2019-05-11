Instructions for exam superintendents

JHANG: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Controller Examinations Mrs Shahnaz Alvi has asked the superintendents of examination centres to follow the directions of the board while conducting the examinations.

The BISE controller of examinations said that male mobile inspectors would not be allowed to remain present inside the female examination centres as it would cause inconvenience for the girl students.

She further said that because of the unwillingness of in-service educationists from schools and colleges, the BISE has entrusted intermediate examinations 2019 duties to some retired school teachers in district Jhang.