Hashwanis host most lavish Iftar in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The most lavish Iftar/dinner of the history of the federal capital was arranged here at a five-star hotel by its owners Murtaza Hashwani and Mrs Murtaza Hashwani at Agha Khan Road on Saturday evening.

The event was attended by incumbent and former ministers from the 1990s, 2000s and onward decades, parliamentarians, ambassadors of almost all countries, currently appointed in

Islamabad, all prominent investors, industrialists, businessmen across the country, along with their begums and hundreds of other prominent people of different fields.

They were served almost all types of foods, most cherished dishes, hot and cold drinks, which are not arranged even at international events for the country and government heads and representatives.

The Iftar/dinner appeared to be a beauty contest and fashion show also because of women’s expensive and fashionable dresses.

Every woman attending the event seemed beating the other through her dress and style.

It seems as if beautiful fairies of all age groups were roaming around in pink, blue, green, red, white and purple attires.

Hundreds of smartly-turned-out hotel staff, from general manager to waiters, were busy in serving the big guns of the country as well as their begums, who were honorable guests of their master at that moment.

The huge area of entire hotel was decorated with tons of flowers including Cape jasmine, and mustard oil-lit earthen lamps. Even the roof, walls and corridors were decorated with all types of flowers and the entire environment seemed immersed in fragrance and freshness.