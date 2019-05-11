PM slams doctors protesting against health reforms

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed sorrow over doctors’ ongoing protests against government’s proposed health reforms, terming it great injustice with the ailing humanity.

Health reforms are aimed at improving healthcare efficiency of public sector hospitals on the pattern of private hospitals, he said while addressing a fund-raising ceremony at the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and Research Centre on Saturday.

“We are bringing a system of reward and punishment that includes increase in salaries of doctors and medical staff. “The aim of running public sector hospitals on the pattern of private healthcare doesn’t mean we are privatizing government hospitals. It only meant to improve their performance for the benefit of poor patients,” he said.

Imran expressed concerns at the poor management and waste dumps witnessed at public hospitals, adding that working of government hospitals could not improve until changing the mindset of administration. He warned that obstructing health reforms is unjustified. He said the groundbreaking for the SKMCH Karachi would be held soon.