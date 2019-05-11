PM asks Punjab to enhance private sector role in uplift projects

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Punjab government to ensure enhanced participation of private sector in development projects, as the government has limited resources to carry out works.

Co-chairing a meeting of the Punjab cabinet along with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday, the prime minister called for implementation of different models of the public private partnership to reduce the burden on the government.

The cabinet meeting discussed the public private partnership in various development projects during fiscal year 2019-20.

The prime minister said human capital was the biggest strength of Pakistan so it was required to create maximum employment opportunities for the skilled workforce.

He also ordered for launch of special projects to promote agriculture sector and enhance its produce. Lamenting the spending of Rs12 billion on mere Metro Bus Service, the prime minister said such a huge amount could have been allocated for uplift of education and health sectors.

He said the social welfare should be the objective of every development project which should be designed keeping in view their feasibility as well as by ascertaining their schedule for completion.

Calling for easing out the investment process, the prime minister directed for facilitating the investors through one-window operations.

The incumbent government is paying special focus on bringing ease of doing business, he added.