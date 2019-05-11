close
Sun May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

FBR chief denies having any Twitter account

Top Story

A
APP
May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday clarified that he does not have any social media account on twitter, and the twitter account circulating on social media with his name is fake.

The newly appointed FBR Chairman has cautioned the people not to follow fake social media account being run on twitter with his name. He also advised the people to always validate the information appearing on any mass medium which is associated with him.

