PM directs adviser to keep check on drug prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his Special Adviser on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza to ensure prices of medicines remain within the reach of common man across the country.

He was also told to ensure all health services are provided to people easily.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the National Health Task Force at the PM office here on Saturday. The Health Secretary and senior officials attended the meeting. Dr Zafar Mirza briefed the premier on the matters related to national health card scheme. The meeting also deliberated over the hike in the prices of medicines all over the country and health facilities. The prime minister directed Dr Zafar Mirza to keep check and balance over the prices of medicines so that the prices of the medicines could not spiral out of reach of the common man. The young doctors’ strike in hospitals also came under discussion. The PM and his Adviser agreed to provide facilities to young doctors.