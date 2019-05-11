Meesha’s accusationsare lies: Ali Zafar’s witness

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah on Saturday recorded statement of a witness in a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi.

It was the first hearing of the case in this court after the case was transferred from the court of ASJ Shakeel Ahmad. As the hearing commenced on Saturday, Meesha’s counsel requested the judge to adjourn proceedings as a case is pending before the apex court filed by Meesha. He implored the court to wait until the top court’s orders. Ali Zafar’s counsel objected to Meesha’s plea, arguing that the District and Sessions Court had ordered to record witness statements on Saturday. He also informed the court that two of the witnesses are present in the court.

The judge, after hearing arguments of both parties, turned down Meesha’s appeal. The court recorded statement of Kinza Muneer produced by complainant Ali Zafar as his witness. Kinza while recording her statement said she was present in that jamming session about which Meesha Shafi claims that she was harassed by Ali Zafar. She said she along with other 10 to 11 persons was present in the studio at that time and rehearsal went for 45 minutes. She termed Meesha Shafi’s accusations “lies”. She said Meesha Shafi hugged Ali Zafar when she arrived in studio and hugged him again on her departure from the studio after the jamming session.Moreover, both the singers were standing four to five feet apart from each other during the rehearsal session which was being filmed, Kinza concluded. The court, after recording Kinza’s statement, adjourned the hearing by May 18.