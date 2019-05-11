PTI striving for sustainable progress: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to fix more than 70 years old problems in the country and the problems will end soon.

The PTI is striving for permanent and sustainable progress in the country, the chief minister said while talking to different delegations at Chief Minister’s Office. A lot of hard work was done during the last nine months to put the country on the right track, said Sardar

The time of politics of loot and plunder has gone, he said, adding now honest leadership was running the government.

Usman Buzdar.

“Not a single moment has been wasted and we are moving forward,” the CM said, adding lofty claims like in the past were not being made. Negative politics of disappointed people has been exposed to the people of Pakistan, he said.

He said, unfortunately, symbolic projects were made in the past instead of focusing on welfare and development of the people. The people are facing consequences of the wrong polices of the past rulers, he said.

The past rulers started projects in health and education sector but did not complete them. Criminal negligence was shown in the past by shelving several welfare and development projects, the CM stated.

Those who ignored the welfare and development projects should be held answerable, the CM said. He said the PTI government had again started work on the welfare and development projects and the people would get better health and educational facilities after the completion of the projects.

Deprivations of the poor areas will be removed and living standard of the people will be improved, the CM said, adding “We will come up to the expectations of the people.”