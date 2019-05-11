Oghi tehsil to introduce levy on transportation of minerals

MANSEHRA: The Jamaat-e-Islami tehsil government in Oghi is likely to introduce levy on the transportation of minerals in the next budget to be presented in council in June this year.

"The mineral companies are excavating high quality minerals including granite from our tehsil but don't pay even a single penny for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged because of transportation and sinking of that treasure," Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir told a news conference in Oghi on Saturday.

"These companies are destroying our forests in Darband, Shergar and adjoining union councils while the department concerned is a calm spectator but we can't tolerate it anymore and will take action against such companies," said Bashir.

He said that mud and soil were also filling River Indus, causing silting in Tarbela dam reservoir. Bashir said the main artery from Darband to Oghi was destroyed because of the transportation of huge rocks on trucks.

"We will receive levy on transportation of minerals and spend it on development of those areas where minerals are found," said the tehsil nazim.