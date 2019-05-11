Data Darbar blast: Big challenge for Lahore Police to bring mastermind, facilitators to justice: IGP

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, visited the house of a martyred head constable, Shahid Nazeer, at Mustafabad in Kasur.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured his family of every possible cooperation from Punjab Police.

He said that brave and dutiful officers and officials laying their lives in the line of duty were the asset to Punjab Police.

“As the head of the Punjab Police the welfare of the families of police martyrs is his personal responsibility,” he said. Talking to the media, the IG said that Punjab Police had more than 1,450 martyrs from the ranks of DIG to constable.

He said it was a big challenge for Lahore Police to bring the mastermind and the facilitators of Data Darbar blast to justice.

He said 12 precious lives were lost in Data Darbar blast.

Five police officials and seven civilians were among them. Investigation is being done with complete focus to apprehend the anti-social elements as soon as possible, he added.