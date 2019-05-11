‘Rain expected at isolated places in Punjab’

LAHORE: Dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Punjab, including provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Experts predicted that rainy weather conditions would persist for the next few days.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.

On Saturday, dust-thunderstorm/rains occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Faislabad and Bahawalpur divisions and in Islamabad. Maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded 33 degree cellules.