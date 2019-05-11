‘Rain expected at isolated places in Punjab’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Punjab, including provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.
According to Met Office, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Experts predicted that rainy weather conditions would persist for the next few days.
According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.
On Saturday, dust-thunderstorm/rains occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Faislabad and Bahawalpur divisions and in Islamabad. Maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded 33 degree cellules.
LAHORE: Dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Punjab, including provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.
According to Met Office, dust-thunderstorm and rain are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Faislabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Experts predicted that rainy weather conditions would persist for the next few days.
According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country.
On Saturday, dust-thunderstorm/rains occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Lahore, Faislabad and Bahawalpur divisions and in Islamabad. Maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded 33 degree cellules.