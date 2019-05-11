close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 12, 2019

Pentagon allocates $1.5b for wall with Mexico

World

AFP
May 12, 2019

WASHINGTON: US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the reallocation of $1.5 billion to fund President Donald Trump''s border wall with Mexico, according to the Pentagon.

The move follows a decision by the Department of Defence in March to transfer $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to fund the wall. The money will go towards fence replacement on four projects in and around Tucson, Arizona and El Centro, Texas totalling just under 80 miles.

"The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements.

This transfer of funds will not affect military preparedness nor impact service member benefits," Pentagon spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement. The largest portion of the funds, or $604 million, is coming from the Afghan Security Forces Fund, according to the report.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World