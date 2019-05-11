Pentagon allocates $1.5b for wall with Mexico

WASHINGTON: US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the reallocation of $1.5 billion to fund President Donald Trump''s border wall with Mexico, according to the Pentagon.

The move follows a decision by the Department of Defence in March to transfer $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to fund the wall. The money will go towards fence replacement on four projects in and around Tucson, Arizona and El Centro, Texas totalling just under 80 miles.

"The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements.

This transfer of funds will not affect military preparedness nor impact service member benefits," Pentagon spokesperson Tom Crosson said in a statement. The largest portion of the funds, or $604 million, is coming from the Afghan Security Forces Fund, according to the report.