Indonesian police hunt inmates after prison break

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: More than 100 inmates escaped from an Indonesian jail on Sumatra island on Saturday, police said, in the latest breakout to hit the country´s creaking prison system.
The prisoners fled the jail in Siak district on Sumatra island early in the morning after rioting and a fire broke out at the detention centre. Footage on local TV stations showed the facility engulfed in flames. Authorities launched a massive manhunt and 115 prisoners had been recaptured by late morning.
JAKARTA: More than 100 inmates escaped from an Indonesian jail on Sumatra island on Saturday, police said, in the latest breakout to hit the country´s creaking prison system.
The prisoners fled the jail in Siak district on Sumatra island early in the morning after rioting and a fire broke out at the detention centre. Footage on local TV stations showed the facility engulfed in flames. Authorities launched a massive manhunt and 115 prisoners had been recaptured by late morning.