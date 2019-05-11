Pakistan to attend Asian civilisations’ moot in Beijing

BEIJING: China will hold the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations starting from May 15, a senior official said on Saturday.

It would be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping. Besides Pakistan officials from 46 other Asian countries will participate in the event that aimed at promoting cross-border civilization. It is a major step forward projecting peace and harmony among the Asian nations for their better future.

Under the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations and a community with a shared future," the conference includes an opening ceremony and sub-forums, said Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office.

A grand Asian culture carnival, an Asian civilization week, and an Asian food festival will also be held during the event.

The culture carnival is expected to gather around 30,000 people from home and abroad, according to the official.

The Asian civilization week features parades, cultural performances, a culture and tourism exhibition, a film week, and a joint exhibition of Asian civilizations.

So far, more than 2,800 Chinese and foreign journalists have signed up to cover the conference. And Beijing has recruited more than 3,700 volunteers for the event, figures from the organizer show.

The conference is expected to reach rich and concrete results, such as a series of bilateral and multi-lateral initiatives and agreements, and the results of projects and research will also be announced during the conference, Xu said at the press conference.