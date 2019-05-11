Rebels set to begin pullout from Yemen aid port

HODEIDA, Yemen: Yemeni rebels said they were set to begin a unilateral withdrawal from the lifeline port of Hodeida on Saturday in a bid to kick-start implementation of a December truce brokered by the UN.

Hodeida is the main entry point for the bulk of Yemen´s imports and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions of civilians who have been pushed to the brink of famine by more than four years of devastating conflict.

The head of the rebels´ Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohammed al-Houthi, said fighters would start pulling back at 10 am (0700 GMT).

He said the rebels had been forced to act unilaterally after the Saudi-backed government repeatedly delayed a parallel pull-back from parts of the city of Hodeida that it had pledged to make under the truce deal reached in Sweden.

"The (rebel) army and committees are withdrawing unilaterally as a result of the refusal of the countries of the US-British-Saudi-Emirati aggression and their allies to implement the accord," the rebel leader said on Twitter.

The United Nations announced late Friday that the rebels would begin a long-delayed withdrawal from Hodeida and two other Red Sea ports on Saturday, the first step on the ground since the hard-won ceasefire deal was reached.

The agreement was hailed as a breakthrough that offered the best chance so far of ending the war in Yemen.

Bu although the fighting has largely stopped, there have been intermittent clashes and the promised redeployment of the warring parties away from the front lines has failed to materialise. The withdrawal of rebel forces will now be completed by Tuesday, the head of the UN redeployment committee, General Michael Lollesgaard, said in a statement.

A UN observer mission led by Lollesgaard will monitor the pull-back. A mission source said observers were in place on Saturday to monitor the withdrawal. "The UN has started monitoring this unilateral step," the source said,

"The UN hopes soon to be in a position to report to the Security Council on actual movements on the ground." The council is due to hear a scheduled briefing on Hodeida on Wednesday.

The information minister of the internationally recognised government, Moammer al-Eryani, welcomed the UN announcement but demanded joint verification of the promised rebel withdrawal. "We welcome any measures towards the implementation of the Sweden agreement on redeployment in ports in Hodeida province and warn of attempts by the militia to mislead the international community and the (UN) Security Council before the next meeting," Eryani tweeted.

He said any unilateral redeployment by the rebels without control and joint verification "cannot be accepted." Lollesgaard welcomed the rebel plan "to undertake an initial unilateral redeployment from the ports of Hodeida, Saleef and Ras Issa."

Ras Issa is an export terminal for the oilfields in Marib province in the government-controlled interior. Saleef is a minor port further up the Red Sea coast that is planned for development as a grain import hub. A witness told AFP that a convoy of UN vehicles had briefly entered the port of Saleef on Saturday.

Nearly all goods, including vital aid deliveries of grain, currently pass through Hodeida. The main storage and distribution centre for the imported grain lies in government-held territory on the outskirts of the city.