WOMEN’S ODIS: Pakistan eye first series win against SA

LAHORE: Pakistan are fully focused on winning the third and final match and with it the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against South Africa when the two teams line-up for the series decider at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday (today), says a press release.

The series is presently tied at 1-1 with two contrasting results in the first two matches.

Pakistan won the first game by eight wickets while the hosts bounced back to win the second also by eight wickets, both games were played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof realises the importance of the third game and the

two points that will come with a win, the visitors currently have 14 points from as many games of the ICC Women’s Championship and are placed sixth, a point behind South Africa who have 15.

“The girls are ready for the challenge that the third game offers, we know the importance of these two points, we will try our best to win the match and win the series.” Bismah said.

In the series opener, Sana Mir’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan bowl out the hosts for a paltry 63-run total (second lowest ODI total for South Africa). The top-order led by Javeria Khan’s unbeaten 34 then helped Pakistan cruise home with 212 balls to spare — Pakistan biggest ODI victory in terms of deliveries remaining.

In the second game, Pakistan got off to a flying start with Nahida Khan’s 34-ball 37 helping the team to a 50-run opening wicket stand. However a middle and late order collapse including a hat-trick by Masabata Klaas had the visitors dismissed for 147 runs in 42 overs. South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt’s unbeaten 74 guided her side to an eight wicket win.

Bismah feels that the third game should be an exciting one despite the one-sided results in the first two. “It is 1-1 right now. The third match should be an exciting one. Both teams know the value of the third game and I think we will see a real close game since a lot depends on the result.

“In the first match our bowling dominated, second match we started very well with the bat but could not capitalise on the start we got.”

A victory will give Pakistan a first-ever ODI series win against South Africa.

Meanwhile, star off-spinner Sana Mir will start the third ODI needing a wicket more to become the most successful spinner in women’s ODIs. Her current wickets tally is 146 same as spinners Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) and Lisa Sthalekar (Australia).

Squads (to be selected from): Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Omaima Sohail.

South Africa: Suné Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhu­khune, Masabata Klaas, Mariza­nne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Zintle Mali, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper).