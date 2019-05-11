close
Sun May 12, 2019
Tass
May 12, 2019

US welcomes role of Russia, China in Afghan peace process

National

WASHINGTON: Washington welcomes the positive role of Russia and China in the Afghan peace process, a senior State Department official told a teleconference for journalists on Friday when speaking about the upcoming US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Moscow and Sochi on May 12-14.

"We welcome the positive role of Russia, China, and any other country in the Afghan peace process," he said. "US Special Adviser to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has met twice with his Russian and Chinese counterparts. Together they issued a trilateral statement outlining support for the Afghan peace process," the official noted.

Earlier Russia, China and the US called on the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) to participate in peace talks with Kabul, following an April 25 meeting between the special envoys of the Russian President, Chinese Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State in Moscow.

