Politics of PML-N always based on lies: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that policy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always been to tell so much lie so that people start believing in it as truth.

In a statement, she came hard on senior PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif, alleging he had always received a pat on the back from Nawaz Sharif by resorting to badmouthing. “One can’t blame Khawaja Asif, as it has been PML-N policy to tell so much lie so that people start believing in it as truth,” she noted.

Addressing PML-N leadership, she remarked, “you have always been misleading masses by telling lies but the stink of 30-year political culture of PML-N will be over soon”.

She explained that during issues relating to people were discussed during PTI’s parliamentary party meetings and not jokes, as had been the case with PML-N.

Dr. Awan alleged that not only the Utility Stores Corporation but the entire national kitty was looted and plundered by the PML-N leaders. She noted that the incumbent government had given a Ramazan package of Rs2 billion, whereas previous year, then PML-N government had given subsidy far lesser than this while an amount of Rs780 million had lapsed owing to the government incompetence.

Earlier, in messages on social media, she maintained that strong and autonomous institutions, eradication of corruption and development of backward areas, was the priority of present government of PTI.

She said the people stood shoulder to shoulder with their Prime Minister Imran Khan to valiantly and steadfastly cope with the difficult situation.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister continued that the goal of Imran Khan was to find a permanent cure of the cancer that had ingrained in the system. Dr. Awan said the history was testimony to the fact that severe criticism and opposition always made Imran Khan firm in his commitment and brought him close to his ultimate goal.