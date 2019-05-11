close
Sun May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

Gold reaches Rs68,000 per tola

Top Story

 
May 12, 2019

KARACHI: Gold rates in the country surged to a new high as the precious metal was sold at Rs68,000 per tola on Saturday.

In Karachi the 24 carat gold rate was Rs58,300 per 10 grams, and Rs68,000 per tola.

Same rate was observed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

