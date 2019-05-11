Rashid hints at cabinet reshuffle after Eid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday hinted at a reshuffle in the federal cabinet after Eidul Fitr. He also claimed to have taken up the issue of inflation and its worst impact on the common man with Prime Minister Imran Khan in cabinet meetings. Sheikh Rashid expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday. He said he was not among those who reported “all is well” to the PM rather he took up the issue of inflation in the cabinet meetings with the premier. Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif were responsible for this situation as they looted the national exchequer mercilessly like vultures, he said and added “These people have only one agenda and that is to go to London.”

Answering to a question, the minister said Pakistan Railways was not being privatised. He also said Pakistan Railways was also making efforts that its labourers get the Sehat Insaf Card (health cards). He also said because of increase in diesel price Pakistan Railways was bearing an additional financial burden of Rs 1 billion.

The minister said conspiracies were being hatched to create unrest in Pakistan and the powers involved were also using people within the country to cause destruction and chaos in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said Asad Umar was a precious man and should be in the new cabinet. To a question, he said agreements like those with IMF put a financial burden on the common man and added IMF agreement would be discussed in cabinet meeting on Monday (May 13).

The minister said PM Imran Khan would inaugurate Sir Syed Ahmad Express on June 15 and the passenger train would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi. He said efforts would be made not to increase economy-class fare of the train and added if necessary, the fare would not be increased more than Rs 50. He said efforts were also underway to start working on Circular Railway in Karachi within 15 days according to the order of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He said 1,800 km track would be laid under the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project and it would be without any level crossing. Similarly, tenders have also been floated for ML-2 and ML-3, he added.