Sun May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

Islamabad Market Committee issues price list of vegetables, fruits

Islamabad

A
APP
May 12, 2019

Islamabad : Islamabad Market Committee on Saturday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of Federal Capital.

According to a spokesman, the rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: potato Rs22/24 per kg, onion Rs51/55, tomato Rs36/40, ginger Rs190/200, garlic (desi) Rs122/129, garlic (China) Rs205/220, lemon Rs225/240, lady finger Rs62/69, pumpkin Rs46/53, brinjal Rs22/28, peas Rs92/98, farsh bean Rs77/82, tenda (walaiti) Rs30/34, cucumber Rs12/15, capsicum Rs30/34, green chilli Rs28/33, cauliflower Rs52/56, cabbage Rs52/56, bitter gourd Rs49/54, green zucchini Rs40/44, spinach Rs15/18, maroo Rs16/20, radish Rs12/15, yam Rs70/76, carrot (China) Rs25/29, chicken Rs155 and eggs 75 per dozen.

