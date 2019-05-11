Islamabad Market Committee issues price list of vegetables, fruits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Islamabad Market Committee on Saturday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of Federal Capital.
According to a spokesman, the rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: potato Rs22/24 per kg, onion Rs51/55, tomato Rs36/40, ginger Rs190/200, garlic (desi) Rs122/129, garlic (China) Rs205/220, lemon Rs225/240, lady finger Rs62/69, pumpkin Rs46/53, brinjal Rs22/28, peas Rs92/98, farsh bean Rs77/82, tenda (walaiti) Rs30/34, cucumber Rs12/15, capsicum Rs30/34, green chilli Rs28/33, cauliflower Rs52/56, cabbage Rs52/56, bitter gourd Rs49/54, green zucchini Rs40/44, spinach Rs15/18, maroo Rs16/20, radish Rs12/15, yam Rs70/76, carrot (China) Rs25/29, chicken Rs155 and eggs 75 per dozen.
Islamabad : Islamabad Market Committee on Saturday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of Federal Capital.
According to a spokesman, the rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: potato Rs22/24 per kg, onion Rs51/55, tomato Rs36/40, ginger Rs190/200, garlic (desi) Rs122/129, garlic (China) Rs205/220, lemon Rs225/240, lady finger Rs62/69, pumpkin Rs46/53, brinjal Rs22/28, peas Rs92/98, farsh bean Rs77/82, tenda (walaiti) Rs30/34, cucumber Rs12/15, capsicum Rs30/34, green chilli Rs28/33, cauliflower Rs52/56, cabbage Rs52/56, bitter gourd Rs49/54, green zucchini Rs40/44, spinach Rs15/18, maroo Rs16/20, radish Rs12/15, yam Rs70/76, carrot (China) Rs25/29, chicken Rs155 and eggs 75 per dozen.