Doctor plans to withdraw life support in French right-to-die case

LILLE, FRANCE: The doctor of a Frenchman whose family has kept him alive in a vegetative state for a decade has informed them that he plans to take the patient off life support this month, lawyers said Saturday. Vincent Lambert, 42, was left a tetraplegic after a car accident in 2008, with doctors later determining his severe brain damage was irreversible. Lawyers for Lambert´s parents, who are fighting to keep him alive, told AFP the doctor “would carry out his decision... sometime during the week of May 20.” A French court backed the doctor´s decision early this year, a ruling upheld last month by France´s State Council which decides on the validity of laws and legal decisions. The case has bitterly divided Lambert´s family during years of lawsuits and appeals. In 2014, doctors backed by Lambert´s wife Rachel, five of his siblings and his nephew Francois, decided to stop his feed and water in line with France´s passive euthanasia law. But his parents, practicing Catholics, and his half-brother and sister have fought the decision, saying Lambert´s condition could improve with better treatment. Last week, the UN´s committee on disabled rights asked France to suspend any decision on Lambert´s fate while it studied the case. France´s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said France would answer the committee but was not under any legal requirement to abide by its request. The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a similar appeal by Lambert´s parents. French law allows so-called “passive euthanasia” for seriously ill or injured patients with no chance of recovery, in which the means for keeping someone alive are cut off. Active euthanasia, by which a person deliberately causes a patient´s death, is illegal in France despite recent efforts to ease legislation dealing with the terminally ill.