Right Approach favoutite for Ramadan Cup today

LAHORE: With a field of eight competitors, Ramadan Cup is the main race in between six Drure Plate races scheduled to start at 1.00 pm at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday, May 12.

This would be the first day of the summer meeting at the Lahore Race Club in which the only cup race has Right Approach as the favourite with its closest challenger being Sinner and Sajawal. These different division races has Ramadan Cup as the only class VII horse race otherwise all of them are of class VII whereas all of the races are of a 1000 metres run.

The day will roll into to action from a Drure Plate race of 14 horses and from among them Dil De Shalizadi is favourite for win, Aya Darwaish for place and fluke Abbas Princess while others are Tell Me, Pin Point, Bet of The Day, Lovey Dovey, Zahid Love, Desert Gold, Start Me Up, Rani Shahwan Di, Nabeel Choice, Hockey Star and Naveed Choice.

Second race favourite for win Mohallay Dar, place Sheba and fluke Nice One while others are Easy Day, Only Jutt, Sonay Ki Chirp, Free My Heart and Great Khan.

Third race favourite for win Chota Sayeen, place Golden Apple and fluke After Hero while others are Man Maujee, Parwaz-e-Bhakkar, Aie Muskan, Bright Life and Shania Princess.

Fourth race favourite for win Vegas, place Neeli De Malika and fluke Afzaal Choice while others are Helena, Anmole One, Secret of Life, Zoaq-e-Yacieen, Banjo, Hearts Cry, Fakhr-e-Golra and Sport Model.

Fifth race favourite for win Minding, place Qalandra and fluke Candle while others are Bau Jee, Raat Ki Rani, Rashk-e-Qamar, Lovely Poma, User, Maradona, Ravi Choice, Again Dil Wali and Golden Stamp.

Sixth Ramadan Cup race favourite for win Right Approach, place Sinner and fluke Sajawal while others are Malik’s Love, Tiger Jet, Four Chaar Hai, Rain Bird and Khan Jan.

Seventh race favourite for win Abdullah Princess, place Dimple and fluke Sea Horse while others are Malangni Aye, Prince of Line, Lahori Sayeen, Easy Baby, Pockets, Tehzeeb and Easy Go.