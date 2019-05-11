close
Sun May 12, 2019
AFP
May 12, 2019

Lecce back in Serie A after 2nd promotion

Sports

AFP
May 12, 2019

MILAN: Italian club Lecce have been promoted to Serie A after their 2-1 win over Spezia on the final day of the Serie B season on Saturday.

Lecce — a town in the heel of Italy — last played in Serie A in the 2011-2012 season and were promoted from Serie C last season.

Serie B champions Brescia had already secured their place in the top flight next season.

The final ticket for Serie A will be won during a play-off involving six teams — Palermo, Benevento, Pescara, Verona, Spezia and Cittadella. The position of Palermo, however, remains uncertain with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) requesting that the team be demoted to Serie C next season for financial irregularities.

