Barrow, Castagne fire Atalanta 3rd in Serie A

MILAN: Musa Barrow and Timothy Castagne’s second-half goals fired Atalanta third in Serie A on Saturday as a 2-1 win kept the unheralded Bergamo side’s push for a first-ever Champions League campaign on track.

Castagne and Duvan Zapata both had goals ruled out for offside in the first 20 minutes of the game, which was played at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium because of work on Atalanta’s home ground.

But 20-year-old Gambian Barrow broke through immediately after being substituted on at the break for his first goal this season, with Belgian Castagne adding a second on 53 minutes, finishing off Berat Djimsiti’s low cross.

Goran Pandev pulled a goal back for Genoa one minute from time, but the fightback came too late as Atalanta extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches. Atalanta overtake Inter Milan to move third with two games left this season — against champions Juventus in Turin and back at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo on May 26. Juventus and Napoli have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, but behind them the scramble is frenetic with five teams in the chase for the two remaining berths.

Behind Atalanta, who are now on 65 points, are Inter Milan (63), AC Milan (59), Roma (59) and Torino (57).

Inter Milan, desperate for a win after three draws, host relegated Chievo, with AC Milan at Fiorentina and Torino at home against Sassuolo.

Juventus travel to Roma on Sunday with Napoli playing at SPAL after Carlo Ancelotti’s side secured second place in the league last weekend.

The victory is a boost for Atalanta who head to Rome on Wednesday to play the Coppa Italia final against Lazio.