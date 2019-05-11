Albilal Club win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Tauseef Club in 2nd match of friendly series by 5 wickets at Albilal Ground on Monday.
Earlier first match had won by Tauseef Club. Now series has equal (1-1). Third and last match will be played after month of Ramzan. Fine batting by Rana KAshif, Aamir Mughal (Albilal Club), M Farooq and dashing bowling by M Qayoom (Tauseef Club) were the main feature of the match.
Scores: Tauseef Club 236/7 in 40 Overs (M Idrees 42, Raheem ullah 34, Hussain Raza 17, M Sohail 10, M Farooq 50(no), Atif 2/26).
Albilal Club 237/5 in 37.5 Overts (Rana Kashif 94 including 12x4, Amir Mughal 54, Ali Raza 11, Arshman Butt 26, M Atif Abbas 13(no), Qayoom 5/53).
