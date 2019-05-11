close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Albilal Club win

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

LAHORE: Albilal Club defeated Tauseef Club in 2nd match of friendly series by 5 wickets at Albilal Ground on Monday.

Earlier first match had won by Tauseef Club. Now series has equal (1-1). Third and last match will be played after month of Ramzan. Fine batting by Rana KAshif, Aamir Mughal (Albilal Club), M Farooq and dashing bowling by M Qayoom (Tauseef Club) were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Tauseef Club 236/7 in 40 Overs (M Idrees 42, Raheem ullah 34, Hussain Raza 17, M Sohail 10, M Farooq 50(no), Atif 2/26).

Albilal Club 237/5 in 37.5 Overts (Rana Kashif 94 including 12x4, Amir Mughal 54, Ali Raza 11, Arshman Butt 26, M Atif Abbas 13(no), Qayoom 5/53).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports