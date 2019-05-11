Sports provide youth a suitable platform to express their skills: Umer

LAHORE: Advisor to Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Umer Faruq has come up with a comprehensive plan of having a separate department for the career counseling of the sports persons and youth alike.

In an informal chat with The News, Faruq said that sports is the only suitable platform for the youth to express their skills and show their leadership qualities in different ways. “There is not a single platform for the youth to transform their abilities in such a way that would be beneficial for the development of the country.

“What we plan is to develop and horn the raw talent of the youth to make them true patriot working for the country in various departments,” he said and added that the biggest example of that is in front of everyone is Prime Minister Imran Khan, who being a sportsman has become one of the greatest leaders,” he pointed.

He further elaborated that the department will not only groom them but will also develop opportunities for them in their future course. And also guide them in their job and getting employments, he added.

Faruq said that the department would be a bridge between the sportspersons and youth and career building. “The youth force right now is 64 percent which will increase to 67 by the next year. Now it is up to the government to decide where to utlise their expertise,” he added.

Identifying the reforms proposed for the youth, he said, sports, education and employment are the man features of their plan.

He further stated that at the initial phase of the he plan around 30 reforms will be introduced. “We will be covering the areas like career counseling, internship and job counseling, vocational training and skill development, conducting literary activities, carrying out youth festivals, launching of educational TV channel and online educational programs, launching of youth social media channel, creation of a portal for the employers and employees, entrepreneurship culture, creation of the position of youth ombudsman, periodical medical checkup of public school children, launching of youth cards & stipend to sportsmen, rehabilitation of drug addicts, restore cm youth mobilization committee Punjab, youth conferences, create employment for youth specially for women, conversion of public parks into playgrounds, conducting of marathon, engaging the students of religious institutions (madaras) in sports activity, provision of energy biscuits in schools, reaping the demographic dividends, micro finance, promoting sports and recreation, special youth, youth in prison, academic and intellectual development, social volunteerism, incentives for talented and high performing youth, youth mentoring and balancing the gender imbalance.”

Faruq made it clear that there will be no high-handedness and murder of merit the youth had faced in the past and only value will be given to the best while the others will be groomed in every way through sports to build a successful career.