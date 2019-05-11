Neuville in hospital after crash

CONCEPCION, Chile: World rally championship leader Thierry Neuville rolled his car on a ridge at the Rally of Chile on Saturday and despite scrambling clear of his battered Hyundai was taken to hospital, his team said.

The Belgian ace’s team tweeted that Neuville had been taken to a hospital in Concepcion as a precaution, but played down reports of a fracture.

“After being examined at the hospital in Concepcion we can happily confirm Thierry has no fractures or injuries after his roll this morning,” Hyundai said after his check up. Co-driver Nicolas Gisoul escaped relatively unscathed from the eighth stage incident.

The car was said to be badly damaged and left crumpled on its side as the race was red flagged.