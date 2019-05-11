Federer to feature in Italian Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Roger Federer will play in next week’s Italian Open as he warms up for his return to Roland Garros for the first time in four years, the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced on Saturday.
Federer, playing his first clay court event in three years, lost in three sets to Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Friday.
“Hello everybody. Just finished speaking to the team and happy to say I’m coming back to Rome to play in Italy,” the 37-year-old sais in an Instagram video on Saturday.
