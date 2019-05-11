close
Sun May 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Ramazan women cricket c’ship from 16th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Cricket and Ramazan go hand in hand and with the beginning of the holy month cricket enthusiasts from all over the country start participating in a variety of tournaments.

Although men get an ample chance to play their favourite game, opportunities for women are rare and few. This time there is a turn of events as Khelo Kricket in collaboration with Sportsfever360 and Multan Sultans will be hosting a unique Ramazan cricket tournament for women. The three-day long championship will be played from 16th May to 19th May and 8 teams will be battling to win the title.

Khelo Kricket has joined hands with Sportsfever360 for the digital production and broadcasting of the tournament. The partnership will ensure seamless digital experience for all cricket lovers and help audiences to enjoy the championship online with ease.

For this year the organization has planned to organize four tournaments together, their first stop will be Karachi after which they plan to move ahead to Lahore, Islamabad and Multan. For the inaugural edition in Karachi, two groups have been formulated comprising of four teams each. Top team from each group will battle in the finale. The eight teams to be featured in this season are AYSB- Red, AKYSB- Blue, Green Royals, Smashers, Fighters, Athletic Club, Boom Boom and Warriors.

