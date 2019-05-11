Buttler runs riot against Pakistan

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Jos Buttler’s stunning 50-ball century took England to 373 for three against Pakistan in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday.

Buttler’s 110 not out featured nine sixes, including a straight drive off Hasan Ali that took him to three figures.

Such was his command that Buttler’s second fifty took him a mere 18 balls, with new father Buttler making a ‘rocking the baby’ gesture to celebrate bringing up a century that also included four fours.

An extraordinary ‘inside out’ six off Hasan over long-off was arguably the pick of his shots, although a pull off Shaheen Shah Afridi that cleared the rope and took him into the 90s was almost as impressive.

Together with England captain Eoin Morgan (71 not out) he shared an unbroken partnership of 162.

It was an encouraging display by the World Cup hosts just a few weeks from the start of the tournament and further proof of their progress as an ODI side.

Saturday’s total was the 35th time since their miserable first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup that England, now top of the ODI rankings, had posted a total in excess of 300 — a feat they had achieved only 34 times in total prior to that tournament.

A Pakistan attack missing the ill Mohammad Amir took a pounding, with Hasan conceding 81 runs from his maximum 10 overs and Afridi 80.

Earlier, Jason Roy (87) and Jonny Bairstow (51) laid a platform for the innings with an opening stand of 115 after Morgan won the toss.

Roy, fit following back trouble that kept him out of Wednesday’s washed out opener of a five-match series at his Oval home ground, hit medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for two huge sixes — a drive over long-on followed by an extravagant uppercut over extra-cover.

Score Board

England

J. Roy c Imad b Hasan 87

J. Bairstow c Zaman b Afridi 51

J. Root c Sohail b Yasir 40

E. Morgan not out 71

J. Buttler not out 110

Extras (b1, lb3, w10) 14

Total (3 wkts, 50 overs) 373

Bowling: Afridi 10-0-80-1 (1w); Ashraf 10-0-70-0 (2w); Imad 10-0-63-0 (5w); Hasan 10-1-81-1 (2w); Yasir 7-0-60-1; Sohail 3-0-16-0; Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Tim Robinson (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).