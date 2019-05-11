The world under your thumb

My daughter recently returned from abroad and wished to open an account with a local Islamic bank. I took her to a branch near our home. It was important to me that a bank is Shariah compliant and has the latest tech solutions. This particular Islamic bank has been promoting its latest innovation whereby they imply that your thumb now can be used to cater to all your banking needs instead of a traditional cheque book and/or ATM card.

I was pleasantly surprised to learn that their solution lived up to all the hype. After opening my daughter’s account, the bank reassured her that all she needed to do bank transactions was to use her thumb. Since she has a habit of misplacing her debit cards, she was thrilled by this innovation. She’s happy to pay bills, transfer funds and of course top up her mobile, all with her thumb. Ever since she has opened her account, she has been using the convenience of OneTouch Banking which makes her feel safe, secure and gives her the ability to carry out transactions swiftly. I am delighted to see that such innovations have been introduced in Pakistan via Islamic banking and hope to see further advances in the coming future.

Ammar Muzaffar ( Karachi )