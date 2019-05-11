Held Kashmir killing: Schools, colleges shut in Sopore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Indian occupation authorities on Saturday ordered the closure of educational institutions in Sopore town of held Kashmir in the wake of protests staged by students against the killing of a youth the other day.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed a youth, identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi, during a cordon and search operation in Amshipora area of Shopian on Friday.
Officials said the decision to close the educational institutions was taken as a precautionary measure. The killing had triggered forceful demonstrations and complete shutdown in Sopore town.
