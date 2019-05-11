close
May 12, 2019
May 12, 2019

Female journalist shot dead in Afghan capital

Top Story

May 12, 2019

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a female journalist and adviser to the country’s parliament in the capital Kabul.

Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning, according to Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

Rahimi said one or possibly more assailants escaped from the scene. Kabul police have launched an investigation. No-one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police say that it is not clear whether the murder was a terror act or the result of a personal dispute. Both Islamic State group and Taliban militants regularly carry out attacks in the capital.

