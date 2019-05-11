£8.5m fund launched for discount homes

LONDON: An £8.5 million fund for discount homes has been launched by Housing Minister Kit Malthouse.

A three-year pilot scheme launched on Saturday aims to funnel money towards thousands of cut-price homes for younger people and families. The news comes on the day the government announced a £200 million fund to cover the bill of replacing Grenfell Tower-type cladding on 150 private blocks in England.

Volunteer groups will be able to apply for between £10,000 and £50,000 grants from Monday, which will to help identify suitable sites, get planning permission and provide other technical support. Malthouse said he hoped the scheme would allow people to get a foot on the housing ladder they are currently unable to access due to spiralling prices in the property bubble.

He said: “Supporting volunteers who are passionate about building more of the homes we need in their communities is something I’m fully behind, and I want to see far more people getting involved across England.

“This funding is on top of the £26 million already available to help get neighbourhood plans over the line, which act as powerful tools for communities to be involved in the planning of their local area, providing different housing types for those who need new homes.” Discounted homes are classed as properties which are built for people to buy at affordable rates, which allow individuals to secure mortgages in areas of the country with high housing prices. Free specialist advice and guidance will be made readily available for those willing to participate in the early stages of the project.

But Labour’s shadow housing secretary John Healey said the fund was “simply a PR stunt”. He said: “It’s a drop in the ocean compared to what’s needed to deal with the crisis in home ownership, as 900,000 fewer under 45s own their home now than in 2010.

“Tory ministers are failing young first-time buyers. They’ve not built a single new ‘starter home’ despite promising 200,000 four years ago. The country needs Labour’s plan for FirstBuy Homes where mortgage costs are linked to a third of average local incomes.”

The pilot project is expected to run from May 2019 to March 20022, with the government set to review the outcomes in January 2020 to inform the arrangements for future years.