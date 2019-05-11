Human trafficking: 11 Chinese remanded in FIA custody for 2 days

LAHORE: A Sessions court on Saturday remanded 11 Chinese nationals — accused of operating an illegal human trafficking ring – in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days, while two locals were sent to jail on judicial remand till May 13, Geo News reported.

The Chinese nationals maintained their innocence, telling the court they had come to Pakistan for business.

The 11 Chinese nationals were arrested by the FIA on Thursday from Lahore’s Johar Town. According to the FIA, the suspects used to approach marriage bureau agents who would take a commission from them and then have them married to Pakistani girls.

The FIA had launched crackdown in several cities of Punjab during which several Chinese nationals accused of trapping Pakistani women into fake marriages were arrested.

The Chinese embassy, however, denied media reports that Pakistani women were being forced into prostitution or sale of human organs.

“According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese,” the embassy said in a statement.