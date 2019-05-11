close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

Human trafficking: 11 Chinese remanded in FIA custody for 2 days

Top Story

 
May 12, 2019

LAHORE: A Sessions court on Saturday remanded 11 Chinese nationals — accused of operating an illegal human trafficking ring – in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for two days, while two locals were sent to jail on judicial remand till May 13, Geo News reported.

The Chinese nationals maintained their innocence, telling the court they had come to Pakistan for business.

The 11 Chinese nationals were arrested by the FIA on Thursday from Lahore’s Johar Town. According to the FIA, the suspects used to approach marriage bureau agents who would take a commission from them and then have them married to Pakistani girls.

The FIA had launched crackdown in several cities of Punjab during which several Chinese nationals accused of trapping Pakistani women into fake marriages were arrested.

The Chinese embassy, however, denied media reports that Pakistani women were being forced into prostitution or sale of human organs.

“According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese,” the embassy said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story