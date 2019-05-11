11 more entities banned over links with JeM, JuD

ISLAMABAD: The government steps up crackdown against proscribed outfits, placing 11 more entities in the list of banned organisations over their alleged affiliation with outlawed Jamatud Dawa (JuD), Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FiF) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), media reported.

The interior ministry announced the decision here on Saturday, stating that the action had been taken in pursuance of the National Action Plan.

According to media reports, the organisations added to the list of banned outfits include Al Anfal Trust, Lahore, Idara-i-Khidmat Khalaq, Lahore, Al Dawatul Irshad, Lahore, Al Hamd Trust, Lahore, and Faisalabad, Mosque and Welfare Trust, Lahore, Al Madinah Foundation, Lahore, Muaz bin Jabal Education Trust, Lahore, Al Eesar Foundation, Lahore, Al Rehmat Trust Organisation, Bahawalpur and Al Furqan Trust, Karachi.

In March this year, the government had decided to place eight banned outfits from medium risk to high-risk category during an official meeting regarding implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations on anti-money laundering and counter terror financing.

Following that decision, the government had expedited action against JeM, JuD, FiF and other proscribed outfits and had taken into custody their activists, and also took over around 200 seminaries and other facilities associated with them, and handed them over to Auqaf, education and other department.

In another development earlier this month, the United Nations placed JeM leader Masood Azhar on its global terror list after China removed its objection to his listing.