Sun May 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2019

Security guard dies

Lahore

LAHORE : A 60-year-old security guard of a private security died under ambiguous circumstances in the Nawab Town area on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Naseer hailed from Karachi and served as a security guard in a housing society. On the day of the incident, he was on duty when his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

