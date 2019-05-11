Security guard dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A 60-year-old security guard of a private security died under ambiguous circumstances in the Nawab Town area on Saturday.
The deceased identified as Naseer hailed from Karachi and served as a security guard in a housing society. On the day of the incident, he was on duty when his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LAHORE : A 60-year-old security guard of a private security died under ambiguous circumstances in the Nawab Town area on Saturday.
The deceased identified as Naseer hailed from Karachi and served as a security guard in a housing society. On the day of the incident, he was on duty when his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.