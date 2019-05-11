No breakthrough as doctors’ strike enters 10th day

Rawalpindi : The young doctors, nurses and paramedics did not serve in outpatient departments of public sector hospitals in the Punjab province for the 10th consecutive day on Saturday as the government did not come up with success in convincing them to resume their duties.

Doctors and paramedics have been on strike at the OPDs for the last 10 days as a protest against the government’s plan of implementing Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reforms Act.

Thousands of patients in hospitals across the province including the three teaching hospitals in town including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital had to suffer a lot because of absence of young doctors from OPDs.

The Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department though constituted a committee to hold dialogues with doctors on the proposed MTI Reforms Act but the Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab rejected the committee’s constitution terming it ‘partial’.

The health employees alliance formed by the YDA, nurses and paramedics association has decided to not to deliberate with a partial committee formed by the government instead we would continue strike in OPDs, said YDA President at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rana Azeem while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

To a query, he said that senior officials at the Punjab health ministry are spreading rumours that the YDA has entered in dialogue with the government but all this is baseless. Neither central leadership nor regional office holders of YDA Punjab have contacted the government officials for any dialogue, he said.

Giving the YDA’s stance, he alleged the provincial health minister and her team is not serious in resolving the issue in a positive manner as constituting a committee of doctors of the government’s choice would not convince doctors to come to the table. Spreading rumours would not cause split among doctors and paramedics on strike, he said.

The public sector hospitals have been operating OPDs with the help of consultants, senior registrars and doctors employed at the hospitals to accommodate patients at the OPDs. When asked, Dr. Azeem said only five to 10 per cent of the total patients visiting OPDs at the hospitals are being facilitated.

Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief Allied Hospitals Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar when contacted by ‘The News’ on Friday evening said he has been informed by the provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid that a dialogue is in progress with the doctors on strike and the issue would be resolved soon.

It is failure on the part of the government that even 10 days after the strike, it could not convince doctors and paramedics to serve in OPDs, said Ejaz Gondal, aged 54 who could not get himself examined at BBH OPD.

He, like many other patients said the strike for 10 days in OPDs at hospitals is a shame for both the striking staff and the government.

The ultimate sufferers are poor patients and had the concerned high-ups in the provincial health ministry realized the miseries of patients, the issue would have been resolved, he said.

What the majority of poor patients are saying can be deciphered as when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

Nurses to get substantial allowance, stipend raise: State minister for health services and regulations Dr Zafar Mirza has promised the nurses of Islamabad’s government hospitals a substantial increase in allowances and stipends from the next financial year and an early formulation of a service structure.

The promise was made during his meeting with members of the Federal Nurses Joint Action Committee.

The visitors apprised the minister of their community’s problems and sought their early resolution.

They complained that despite facing high cost of living in the federal capital, their community members got mess and kit allowances far less than their contemporaries in provinces, who also got a nursing allowance, while meager stipend was paid to the nursing students of Islamabad compared to those in provinces.

The committee members also regretted the ‘denial’ of promotion to senior nurses in the capital, misery of nurses for being overburdened with work, the absence the nursing adviser’s post at the federal level, limited seats for admission to the local nursing schools, and long delay in the regularisation of the nurses working for years on contractual basis.

They demanded of the minister to ensure correctives measures are without delay to the relief of the federal nursing community.

Promising the early resolution of those issues, the minister told visitors that the shortage of nurses in federal hospitals would be dealt with on an emergency basis.

He said kit allowance of nurses would be increased from Rs500 to Rs8,000 from July 1, while the student nurses’ stipend would go up from Rs6,860 to Rs15,880 the same month.

The minister said the ministry would ensure the speedy process to promote nurses while a comprehensive service structure would be approved for nurses on a priority basis.

The committee members thanked Dr Zafar and all concerned for promising to address their problems.