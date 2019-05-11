Insurance Day marked

LAHORE : Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) celebrated Insurance Day. According to a press release, the objective of celebrating the Insurance Day was to apprise the younger generation, acquiring education in the discipline of insurance and risk management, of the emerging trends in the insurance industry.

Muhammad Saeed, chairman, regional committee, Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP), briefed the students about the role being played by the IPA in this regard. He stressed upon the need for keeping the graduating students fully aware of the current developments in the insurance business. He assured the college management of his all-out support in the advancement of education in the insurance discipline.