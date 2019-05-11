People catch two robbers

LAHORE : Locals of Shahrukh Colony handed over two alleged robbers to the Baghbanpura police after subjecting them to severe torture.

A citizen, Muhammad Usman was on his way back after withdrawing cash from a local bank when the two robbers took him hostage at gunpoint. He offered resistance, upon which, they fired shots at him. As a result, he suffered wounds. Meanwhile, locals attracted by the sound of gunshots managed to overpower both robbers. They beat them up and later handed over them to police.

Three bodies found: Three persons, unidentified so far, were found dead in two different areas here on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Lower Mall police. The man was an addict, police claimed and said he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two men were found at Mayo Hospital emergency. People spotted the bodies near the hospital emergency and informed police. The bodies were removed to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 901 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours in which six people died and 993 suffered injuries. Around 605 baldy injured people were removed to different hospitals while 388 people with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.