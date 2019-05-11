CPG welcomes Zaidi’s appointment

KARACHI: Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) has welcomed the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue. The CPG in a statement on Saturday said it took pride in Zaidi being its active member.

“It is important to mention that he is doing this service for the nation on pro bono / honorary basis,” the statement added.

CPG Founder Muhammad Azfar Ahsan said, “All members of CPG are delighted on Mr Shabbar Zaidi’s appointment as chairman FBR. We consider him to be the perfect choice for this job and we appreciate this positive step of the government.”

The CPG founder assured Zaidi of support throughout his two year tenure with the hope that by its end, FBR would have been completely transformed into an effective, efficient and well respected organisation thereby resulting in improvement of Pakistan's economy.

Zaidi is a Chartered Accountant and has had a distinguished professional career with the leading accountancy firm AF Ferguson & Co (a member firm of PwC network) where he also served as the Senior Partner.

He has been President of ICAP and South Asian Federation of Accountants. Zaidi has contributed significantly to the development of taxation and fiscal laws of Pakistan. He is a man of vision, and while pursuing an active professional career he has authored several books as well as participated in various philanthropic projects. CPG is a think tank made up of 256 members, including corporate and business leaders, politicians, ministers, senators, members of national and provincial assemblies, governors, federal secretaries, academicians, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, diplomats, defence personnel and media practitioners. Since its inception, CPG has made regular attempts to shape the public policy by organising discussions, presenting road maps and white papers to the government on various economic aspects as well as producing research papers on education.